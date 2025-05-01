The latest offering of Indian Punjabi cinema, ‘Sardar Ji 3’, has made a explosive start in Pakistani cinemas, doing a historic business of Rs 4.5 crore on the first day of its release.

Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, who is considered controversial in India, and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, this film has broken all records not only of Indian but also of local Punjabi films.

It is interesting that while the film is receiving great reception in Pakistan, it is facing controversies in India regarding its cast. The unexpected success of this film, which was released globally on June 27, has also surprised the filmmakers. The film has even surpassed the first-day record of a superhit film like Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’.

Despite problems like inflation and closure of cinemas, the overwhelming reception given to the film by Pakistani audiences is a promising sign for the domestic film industry. The quality shooting of the film, the charming pair of Diljit and Hania and the brilliant portrayal of Punjabi culture have drawn the audience to the cinemas.

Hania Aamir expressed her feelings on the success of the film in a video message, saying, “Your love has taken ‘Sardar Ji 3’ to the heights of success. I am grateful to all my Pakistani fans.” Hania’s debut in Indian Punjabi cinema has been critically acclaimed.