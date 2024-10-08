LAHORE: Renowned Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh’s recent London concert created memorable moments not only for his fans but also for a special guest.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her popular TV dramas, was present at the concert and was enjoying Diljit’s music. I was overwhelmed with excitement.

A little hesitant at first, Hania Aamir finally came on stage and performed to Diljit’s famous song ‘Lover’.



Diljit Dosanjh rejoiced at the occasion, saying, “Superstars are here and dancing in the audience, it can’t happen!” The moment won the hearts of fans and the video quickly went viral on social media.

Hania took to Instagram to share pictures of the experience as ‘magical’ and expressed her love and respect for Diljit.

He wrote, “The head is the same heart, how many times will you win?” It was a memorable night, love and only love.’