Actress Hania Aamir has reacted to the news of her relationship with popular Indian rapper Aditya Prateek Singh aka Badshah.

A few days ago, the actress gave an interview to the journalist of the British broadcasting organization BBC, in which she was asked how she and Badshah became friends.

In response, Hania smiled and first said that it was a personal question, to which the host insisted that both of you are public figures, the actress replied that it was all through Instagram.

Hania Aamir said that Badshah commented on one of my reels (short Instagram video) after which my friends said, Hey Badshah commented on your post.

He further said that then the king messaged me after which we had a short conversation.

The host said some people think there is a romantic relationship between you guys to which Hania replied no there is nothing like that, sometimes I think my only problem is that I am not married.

Haniya explained that if I was married, people would not have said such things about me and I would have stayed away from these idle rumours.