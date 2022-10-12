Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz were exonerated on Wednesday in the Rs16 billion money laundering case by a special court in Lahore.

The prime minister and his son did not show up in court. Amjad Pervaiz, their attorney, submitted a plea for exemption from appearing on their behalf since Hamza was ill and the prime minister was preoccupied with official obligations.

The FIA prosecutor argued during a special court hearing yesterday that Prime Minister Shehbaz and his son, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz, should not be given the impression that there is any direct accusation against them that could prove their guilt in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.

The money laundering case involving the aforementioned and other accused individuals was heard by a special central court judge. The FIA cleared PM Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz of accusations of Rs16 billion in money laundering earlier this month, stating that there was no direct evidence against them in the case.

Malik Maqsood, a major actor in the money laundering case who passed away on Tuesday, had eight bank accounts, according to the FIA prosecutor, who was responding to questions posed by the judge. All of the information was included in the challan that was brought before the court.

Farooq Bajwa, the FIA’s prosecutor, added that the evidence indicates that neither the money had ever been deposited into or taken out of the bank accounts belonging to PM Shehbaz Sharif or his son Hamza.There are no allegations of kickbacks against the defendants, according to Hamza’s attorney. Bankers were not included in this investigation by the FIA, and neither are the bankers’ witnesses or the defendants. He continued by saying that the comments were recorded on political grounds and the probe was conducted prior to the political government changing.