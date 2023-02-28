Hamza Ali Abbasi, a well-known Pakistani film and television actor, said on Tuesday that the upcoming drama series “Jaan-e-Jahan” will be his return to television.

Abbasi shared a teaser of a forthcoming project on his official Instagram account to alert his admirers of his comeback to television.

“Glad to introduce you to the mesmerising universe of our next production Jaan-e-Jahan penned by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed,” he stated in his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Ali Abbasi (@realhamzaaliabbasi)

The drama is created by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and it will air shortly on a TV near you, the author continued.

The actor has already displayed his playing prowess in a number of well-known dramas, but he announced his decision to leave the entertainment profession more than a year ago in order to devote more of his time to religion.

Fans were riveted to the screen during the actor’s final performance as Noori Natt in The Legend of Maula Jatt, one of Pakistan’s all-time biggest grossing movies. He played a supporting role in Lashari’s masterpiece opposite Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

Abbasi discussed his role in “The Legend Maula Jatt,” which was hailed as the game-changer and saviour of Pakistani cinema, in an exclusive interview. He also discussed the difficulties he encountered while assuming the role of the vile Noori Natt.

The kind of strain that comes with such initiatives “takes a lot of guts to manage, but you ultimately get the courage to cope with it,” Abbasi had stated.

As for us, me and Bilal [Lashari], we have become accustomed to it by this point, said Abbasi, adding that if one chooses to work on such projects, they must “learn to confront the obstacles that come with it.”