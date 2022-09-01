Given the severity of the calamity that has struck Pakistan, substantial relief and rehabilitation activities are required to restore a sense of normalcy to the lives of millions of flood-affected individuals. To put it frankly, this country requires all the assistance it can get during this tough time. However, the state places impediments in the way of international NGOs.

This will simply impede relief efforts and prevent much-needed assistance from reaching the neediest.

According to the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum, an umbrella group of 38 registered INGOs functioning in Pakistan, the government is not granting clearance to numerous foreign groups that are already present in the country. Given that the government has asked the foreign community to help with flood relief, establishing hurdles for INGOs is both self-contradictory and counterproductive.

Foreign aid organizations did an admirable job in previous disasters, such as the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 extreme floods, in assisting Pakistan in dealing with natural disasters.

Perhaps the reluctance to provide INGOs freedom to operate derives from the security state’s concern with control and centralization. Some in the establishment may be wary about INGOs functioning in dangerous areas like Balochistan and KP.

While specific sections of the country may pose legitimate security concerns, it is the state’s responsibility to protect foreign humanitarian organizations.

The INGOs wish to be excused from acquiring no-objection certifications for a limited time, as well as have a more efficient registration process. These valid demands must be met.

If the administration believes that some organizations foreign or domestic are engaging in illegal activity, it should deal with them according to the law, but it should not place bureaucratic barriers in the way of those doing good work.

To deal with the restoration and reconstruction phases in flood-affected areas, massive quantities of money and skill are required. Pakistan, which is experiencing financial difficulties, does not have the wherewithal to deal with the calamity on its own.

Credible non-governmental organizations, on the other hand, have global networks and access to finances that will be critical throughout the reconstruction phase. Furthermore, for the sake of transparency, many foreign governments and multilateral organizations prefer to channel funds through trusted INGOs. As a result, the government should not put obstacles in its path.

Rebuilding after a disaster necessitates the participation of all stakeholders: the aforementioned funds and expertise of INGOs are invaluable; local community-based organizations are also critical to the process because they are best informed about the situation on the ground and have strong local networks, and the state should serve as a coordinator and facilitator.

Bans on foreign humanitarian organizations must be lifted, and all those eager to assist Pakistan should be accepted.