<!-- wp:image {"width":901,"height":515} -->
<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https://www.geo.tv/assets/uploads/updates/2022-05-06/415357_7497420_updates.jpg" alt="Hammad Azhar. Photo: Geo News/File" width="901" height="515"/></figure>
<!-- /wp:image -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>If Pakistan buys <a href="https://dailythepatriot.com/" class="rank-math-link">30% cheaper oil from Russia</a>, it will not have to pay a subsidy, PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar says. </p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>He said the PTI government had started talks with Russia for cheap oil.</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>"Our government had not given the International Monetary Fund [IMF] the power to fix the prices of petroleum products," he said, addressing a press conference in Lahore.</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>"If the incumbent government is unable to manage the affairs, it should announce the general election forthwith".</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>Azhar said that the people expected the present government would give a direction. "People were expecting the government would share how to stabilise the Pakistani rupee," he said.</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>If the government wants to increase the prices, it should do so but it should not create ambiguity, he said. "The (former) Prime Minister<a href="https://rozenews.com.pk/" class="rank-math-link"> [Imran Khan] </a>had promised the nation that prices of petroleum products will not go up till June," he continued.</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>The former federal minister said that foreign reserves were on the rise during the PTI tenure. The government has created a self-imposed crisis of diesel and load-shedding and the economy has become chaotic within a month, he said. "It is mismanagement as farmers are anxious about [the availability of] diesel today, while inflation has climbed to beyond 13%," he said.</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>Hammad warned that if the government resorts to arrests, the situation would go elsewhere.</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>"Where is your administration? You used to launch the Mehngai March. But now, the government's legs are shaking," he said.</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>In comparison, the PTI government reduced electricity by Rs5, he said.</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>The PTI leader said these political parties were not ready to sit with each other in February.</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>Rural areas of Sindh are being controlled by Zardari raj [rule], he added.</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->