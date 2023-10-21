The two women were released on humanitarian grounds under an agreement with the Qatari government: a spokesman for Hamas’ military wing

2 American women held hostage during Hamas attack on Israel released

According to Arab media, a spokesman for the military wing of Hamas said that the two women were released on humanitarian grounds under an agreement with the Qatari government.

A Hamas spokesman said it was working with Qatar and Egypt to free the “civilian” hostages.

The American mother and daughter released by Hamas were handed over to an Israeli representative at the Gaza border, from where they were brought to an Israeli military base.

As the families of the freed women were already waiting for them at the Israeli military base, the International Red Cross helped bring the hostages to Israel. No further details have been released about the condition of the hostages released from Hamas custody, but a photo of the American woman and her daughter has been released.

US President Joe Biden expressed his happiness over the release of American hostages by Hamas, while US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken said that this is the first release of 200 people, thanking Qatar for helping in this regard. The US Secretary of State said that 10 Americans are still missing, some of whom are hostages, and that all hostages should be released immediately and unconditionally. Qatar confirmed its role in the release of the hostages and expressed hope that more hostages would be released.