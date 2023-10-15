The Palestinian resistance organization Hamas has released a video of its preparations, warning Israel of a ground attack on Gaza.

A fake video released by Hamas shows tanks being targeted.

On the other hand, Hezbollah targeted Israeli posts in Sheba Farms, an occupied area of Lebanon.

On the other hand, America announced to send a second fleet to send a message to Israel’s opponents.

The number of martyred Palestinians in the Israeli bombing of Gaza reached 3000

Apart from this, Iran has warned the Security Council that if Israel does not stop the genocide of the Palestinians, the situation will not be under anyone’s control, while Russia has also demanded a vote on the resolution for an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire from the Security Council.

World Health Organization condemns Israeli order to transfer patients from 22 hospitals

The World Health Organization (WHO) has condemned the Israeli order to transfer patients from 22 hospitals and said that the evacuation of patients from Gaza hospitals is tantamount to a death sentence.

Egypt refuses to allow Americans to withdraw from the Rafah border until Gaza aid is restored

The WHO said 2,000 patients under treatment could not get into the overcrowded hospitals in southern Gaza.

It should be noted that the Israeli army has threatened to attack Gaza from three sides. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says that the time for the next step has arrived.

The Israeli army says that Gaza will be attacked soon by ground, air, and sea routes, the operation will take a long time, and our army in the north is fully prepared.

The Israeli army also bombarded the displaced people from northern Gaza

The Zionist army added that the residents of Gaza must leave and until we return somewhere, the people of Gaza have been told to go south.

Bombing continues even during the deadline for the withdrawal of the Israeli army from northern Gaza, 250 Palestinians who were going from northern Gaza to southern Gaza were martyred by the bombing.