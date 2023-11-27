13 Israeli hostages and four foreigners were released under the agreement on the third day of the four-day temporary ceasefire in Gaza by Hamas.

Hamas handed over 13 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on the third day of a temporary ceasefire, and Israeli officials confirmed the release of the hostages.

The 13 Israeli hostages handed over to the International Red Cross after their release by Hamas include 9 children and 4 women, including a 4-year-old American girl with dual citizenship. we’re done.

Meanwhile, American President Biden has also confirmed the release of a four-year-old American girl among the hostages, 3 Thai citizens and a Russian citizen have also been released by Hamas.

On the other hand, in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, Israel has also had to release 39 Palestinian prisoners under the agreement, while 120 aid trucks, including four trucks of fuel and gas, also entered Gaza under the agreement.

The United Nations says that 80 percent of the population of Gaza has become homeless after the Israeli attacks, which is more than 1.7 million, more than 1 million Palestinians are in 156 refugee centers, and the Israeli army also bombarded the refugee centers. has done

On the second day of the ceasefire, Hamas temporarily delayed the release of the hostages, accusing Israel of violating the agreement, but later released 13 Israelis and 7 foreign hostages after efforts by Qatar and Egypt. In return, Israel had to release 39 Palestinian prisoners.