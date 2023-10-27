Hamas made the release of its imprisoned Israeli citizens conditional on a cease-fire in Gaza. According to Al Jazeera’s report, Abu Hamid, who is part of the Hamas delegation in the Russian capital, Moscow, said that Israeli prisoners cannot be released until a ceasefire in Gaza.

He said that it takes time to find Israeli citizens who are being transported to Gaza by various Palestinian groups.

He said that since the beginning of the war, Hamas has been showing its intention to release its prisoners.

“Dozens of Hurriyat fighters from various Palestinian groups entered the territories occupied by Israel in 1948 and captured dozens of people, most of whom were civilians,” he said.

It should be noted that Hamas carried out an unexpected operation against Israel on October 7, during which more than 200 Israeli citizens and soldiers were captured.

“We need time to find and release these prisoners in Gaza, which requires a peaceful environment,” he added.

Abu Hamid said that 50 Israeli prisoners have been killed so far as a result of the Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

According to Abu Hamid, 4 of these prisoners have been released by Hamas so far.

It should be noted that more than 7 thousand Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza since October 7, including 2913 children.

The Hamas official’s statement came as Israel prepared for a ground operation in Gaza.

According to a survey conducted by an Israeli newspaper, about 50 percent of Israelis are not in favor of ground action in Gaza and say that it should wait.