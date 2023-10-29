The city of Dimona in Israel’s Negev desert is important because of its secret sensitive nuclear facilities.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, has claimed to have targeted the most important city of Dimona in Israel. The city of Dimona in Israel’s Negev desert is important because of its secret sensitive nuclear facilities.

Geo’s team in Lebanon to cover the recent war between Israel and Palestine also confirmed to Hebrew media that Hamas had targeted the city of Dimona, but it was not known whether the Israeli forces were involved in the Hamas attack. Or whether sensitive nuclear facilities have been damaged or not.

According to foreign media, Hamas has also destroyed a military truck participating in the ground operation of the Israeli army in Gaza, while Hezbollah has also targeted an Israeli military convoy and a checkpoint.

On the other hand, the Israeli army has once again warned the citizens of Gaza to move to the south, saying that the citizens of Gaza in the south will be able to get water, food, and medicine.

The Israeli military spokesman says that from tomorrow the humanitarian aid efforts of the US and Egypt will be increased for Gaza, Israel’s fight is not with the people of Gaza, but with Hamas.

Hamas has agreed to release Israeli prisoners in exchange for the release of 6,000 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The spokesman of the Palestinian resistance organization, Abu Obeidah, advised the citizens of Gaza to stand with them, saying that the citizens should consider this issue as a decisive battle, victory will be ours.

On the other hand, the families of the Israeli hostages say that the Zionist government is responsible for the safe release of the prisoners. Prime Minister Netanyahu should make all possible efforts to release all the prisoners.

On the contrary, the Israeli Prime Minister has announced a new phase of the war and declared the attacks on Gaza as the second war for freedom.

The Israeli Prime Minister says that the ongoing ground operations in Gaza are the second phase of the war, the war inside the Gaza Strip will be difficult and long.

In this regard, Hamas says that many hostages have also been killed amid Israeli operations.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says that the number of martyred Palestinians in Israel’s air and ground attacks on Gaza has reached more than 8,000, in which more than half of them are women and children.