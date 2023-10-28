Enemy caught in a trap set by Palestinian resistance on multiple fronts, Israeli army evacuates wounded and bodies from helicopters: senior Hamas official Photo file

The Palestinian resistance organization Hamas has claimed to have foiled the Israeli army’s three-pronged attack and inflicted heavy losses on the Zionist forces.

Senior Hamas official Ali Baraka says that the Israeli forces launched a ground attack and bombardment on Gaza throughout the night, but the Israeli army’s three-pronged ground attack on Gaza failed.

Ali Baraka says that the enemy suffered heavy losses in terms of soldiers and equipment in the attack on Gaza, the enemy has been caught in the trap prepared by the Palestinian resistance on many fronts.

A Hamas official said that Russian-made anti-tank missiles and locally produced Yasin missiles were used to repulse the Israeli attacks, and the Israeli army evacuated the wounded and bodies from helicopters.

On the other hand, the spokesman of the Israeli army says that the Israeli soldiers who entered northern Gaza last night are still present, and have extended military operations in the Palestinian enclave.

A spokesman for the Israeli army says that trucks carrying food, water, and medicine will be allowed to enter Gaza today