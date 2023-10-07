Hamas has dubbed its three-pronged operations in Israel Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. Photo file

A video of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s prostration was released after the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

According to Arab media reports, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas attacked Israel from land, sea, and air, in which 22 Israelis were killed and hundreds were injured, while Hamas claims that they have taken dozens of Israelis hostage.

According to the Arab media, the Al-Qassam Brigade of Hamas first fired thousands of rockets and then the infantry broke the border fence and entered Israel.

A new war broke out between Palestine and Israel, 5,000 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza

The Israeli newspaper “Haaretz” has said that dozens of Israelis were killed and hundreds injured in the surprise attacks by Hamas, while countless Israelis were taken hostage.

Meanwhile, after the sudden attack by Hamas, the border base was evacuated by the Israeli army.

Hamas has dubbed its trilateral operations in Israel “Operation al-Aqsa Flood” while the Israeli military has retaliated by launching airstrikes on Gaza, which have reportedly killed 20 Palestinians. The building of the Palestinian Ministry of Interior in Gaza has also been destroyed by the army’s attacks.

On the other hand, in the video released by Hamas, it can be seen that the former Prime Minister of the Gaza Strip, Ismail Haniyeh, along with other leaders, is also seen watching the news of the latest attacks by Hamas on the TV screen and also performing prostration.