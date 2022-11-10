NAIROBI: The teams conducting the inquiry discovered that prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif passed away 30 minutes after the location of the vehicle that had been reported missing.

The owner of the Mercedes Benz Sprinter 311 with the registration number (KDJ 700F), a floriculture dealer by the name of Douglas Wainaina Kamau, claimed in a conversation with Geo News that he had reported the vehicle’s loss to Pangani police on October 23, 2022. Douglas.

He claimed that on Sunday, March 23, 2022, he had left his son Duncan inside the car and gone to perform some errands. When he came back to the spot where he had parked the car, he discovered it had been stolen.”I left my car with my kid while I went to a local store to pick up a few things, and when I got back, I couldn’t find it. He didn’t pick up when I called him numerous times, and I started to worry that something might have gone wrong,” he stated.

Wainaina went to record a statement at a police station called Pangani in Nairobi County, the nation’s capital, after becoming weary of waiting for his 27-year-old son Duncan.On October 23, 2022, police revealed the Occurrence Book number for the report, which was 70. After requesting to meet the chief officer at the station, Douglas was then directed to the office of police investigations.

The investigating officers informed him that they would accompany him to the scene of the vehicle’s discovery after hearing about his issue. At the shooting range known as AmmoDump Kwenia, journalist Arshad Sharif was conversing with many American instructors while sitting with his friend Khurram Ahmad.