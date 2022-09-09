Haleem Adil Sheikh, the PTI politician and leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, has been freed from Central Jail in Karachi after a court granted his request for bail.The PTI leader was detained on July 27 in Jamshoro by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh (ACE) in connection with a property transfer case.

Sheikh was detained by the Anti-Encroachment Force (AEF) on suspicion of trespassing on 25 acres of public property in Scheme 33. A few minutes after being released on bail in a terrorism case on August 29, he was detained in the case outside the Karachi central prison.

Sheikh was greeted by PTI members and supporters outside the jail. The PTI employees and supporters, including Sheikh himself, immediately began chanting phrases in support of the party's chief Imran Khan as soon as he left.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) later declared the opposition leader’s imprisonment in the Sindh Assembly to be “unlawful” and granted him protective bail. Sheikh had been taken into custody by the ACE on July 6 from Lahore.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the PTI, also claimed that he had been tortured and strangled in a police station.Sheikh claimed that he had been tortured and strangled in jail in a video that had circulated on Twitter from a hearing.