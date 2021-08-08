KARACHI: The leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Sunday, said that federal government’s measures aimed at rooting out criminal elements from Sindh would provide relief to masses.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Insaf House, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that federal institutions were ready to play their part for reigning in robbers, dacoits, drug pushers and smugglers and other outlaws who had made life of common men insecure and miserable in Sindh.

Sheikh raised questions over performance of Sindh police and its provincial chief and demanded the federal government to take immediate measures for cleansing the Police force from corrupt elements as Inspector General of Police Sindh has totally failed to dispose off his professional responsibilities for maintaining law and order in the province and he was only following the illegal orders of CM Sindh and PPP leadership.

Law and order situation in the entire province was deteriorating day by day and it was evident from a report of Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) that showed that in the first seven months of current year 284 people had lost their lives in Karachi while resisting robberies, he observed.

The report further mentioned that 30,000 motorcycles and 1200 cars and other vehicles and 15000 mobile phones were snatched or stolen during January to July this year only in the provincial capital, he noted adding that robber gangs were at large in northern parts of Sindh.

The situation has worsened to the extent that dacoits assault the motorway after openly challenging the police and innocent people have to suffer due to inefficiency of Sindh CM and IGP, Haleem Sheikh contended and revealed that one of the outlaws who were seen dancing on an assaulted APC of police was personal guard of a provincial minister.

On the other hand, drugs were being recovered from vehicles and residence of police officers but no action was initiated by high ups against them, he stated alleging that officers of Police and district management were enslaved by Sindh government which did not tolerate honest officers because they turn down above the law orders of PPP leadership. They were either declined postings or transferred out of the province, he added naming various police officials.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while displaying picture of IGP Sindh with a convicted criminal questioned, “How law and order can improve when IG Police was paying visits to criminal elements and offenders took refuge in CM house.”

Speaking on lockdown situation, the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal minister of Planning Asad Umer and NCOC who have made contacts with Sindh government for removal of unnecessarily harsh restrictions unilaterally imposed in the province.

He was of the opinion that such ill planned decisions were aimed at destabilizing the PTI government and national economy and those should be withdrawn at the earliest because national economy as well as a majority of citizens could not sustain complete closure of trade and business activities.

Responding to a query about reshuffling of Sindh cabinet, Sheikh said that it did not seem a winning team because their captain was incapable. Distribution of posts depicted that PPP had realized that their game was going to be over, he said adding that first time in the history CM has appointed special assistants at district level.

“We are not going to remove Sindh government through any unconstitutional means but it would collapse by burden of their own wrongdoings,” Haleem commented on another question.