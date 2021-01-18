Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday here in Islamabad to discuss the appointment of the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly.

According to sources, during the meeting, PM approved Haleem Adil’s appointment as Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

Matters pertaining to the Karachi transformation plan, Sindh by-elections and other ongoing development projects in Karachi also came under discussion in the meeting.

The prime minister directed the Sindh governor to accelerate the pace of development projects in the megacity.

Moreover, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who was serving as Sindh opposition leader tendered resignation last week after PTI leadership asked him to step down as Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

Sources identify that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Naqvi and conveyed him a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Back in September 2020, it was reported about the resignation of Naqvi over directives of the PM Imran Khan.