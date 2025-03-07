Karachi: The e-balloting process for Hajj 2025 has been completed at the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA). According to PAA, the Hajj e-balloting ceremony was held at PAA Headquarters Karachi where the drawing of lots was completed in the presence of Director General (AVM) Zeeshan Saeed and the Management Committee.

The statement said that the Director General PAA completed the e-balloting process by clicking on the ‘Start Balloting’ button and the Director Human Resources announced the candidates who were successful in the e-balloting.

PAA said that the number of employees going for Hajj will be increased through the drawing of lots.

The administration said that due to technical reasons, the ceremony could not be broadcast live on the Facebook page, and apologized for any inconvenience caused due to the lack of live streaming on the official Facebook page.