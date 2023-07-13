G Gulbar Khan was elected as the new Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Haji Gulbar Khan belongs to the forward block of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PTI group had announced a boycott of the election in a late-night press conference after which Haji Gulbar was left as the lone candidate.

He said that our fellow members of the assembly were lured with schemes worth crores of rupees, for not cooperating, and the fellow members have been threatened with arrests and lawsuits.

Haji Gulbarkhan had the support of the Muslim League-N and the People’s Party, including the Faroud Block.

He was voted by 20 to 19 members present in today’s meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

It should be noted that after the disqualification of former Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid belonging to Tehreek-e-Insaf in the fake degree case, the number of members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has reduced to 32.

Who is the new Chief Minister Haji Gulbarkhan?

Haji Gulbar Khan belongs to the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, he was elected on a JUIF ticket in November 2009 elections, 2009 Haji Gulbar Khan was the Minister of Health in the coalition government of the People’s Party, Haji Gulbar Khan was appointed by PML-N in 2015. The candidate was defeated.

Haji Gulbar Khan won the 2020 elections on a PTI ticket and became the Health Minister.

Haji Gulbarkhan was elected from Constituency 18 Diamar 3 Tanger of Gilgit Baltistan.