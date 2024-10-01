ISLAMABAD: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem Rehman has met Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar in Islamabad in which a joint protest was announced on October 7.

Apart from Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Liaquat Baloch, Nasrullah Randhawa and Mian Aslam were also included in the Jamaat-e-Islami delegation. The purpose of the meeting is to request cooperation from all parties on joint efforts on the latest situation in the Middle East.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that there is serious concern over Israel’s increasing aggression in the Middle East and the latest actions on Lebanon. Above all differences, we have to be united for Palestine, our relationship with Palestine is very old.

He said that PTI is the biggest party of Pakistan, we started from here so that the initiative should be from here, PTI will come out with us for October 7, we will record our protest in different parts of Pakistan.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar said that a delegation has come today from Jamaat-e-Islami, we have discussed various things, any amendment should not be done in the dark of night, we will take the same stand in public. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami has tried and is doing a lot for Gaza, it is a common problem of the whole world, we will try to continue our meetings.