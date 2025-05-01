Karachi: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon says that political hypocrisy is at its peak, Hafiz Naeem is targeting the Sindh local government system while sitting in Punjab, even though local government elections have not been held in Punjab.

Reacting to the statement of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that it seems that Hafiz Naeem has not yet recovered from the shock of not being able to become mayor. The local government system in Sindh is working within its constitutional limits, the job of Jamaat-e-Islami is to mislead the public.

He said that if Hafiz Naeem has the same problem with the local government system in Sindh, then why doesn’t he raise his voice with the same intensity in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well, it is not appropriate for Hafiz Naeem to make accusations against the Sindh government to hide his political failures.

Sharjeel Memon said that Hafiz Naeem is probably forgetting that the PTI members against whom he had filed cases did not like to vote for Hafiz Naeem. Jamaat-e-Islami never got the mayorship of Karachi through the people’s vote, its two mayors were indebted to dictatorship.

The senior minister of Sindh said that the Jamaat-e-Islami should also do constructive politics now, and not mislead the people through hateful statements.