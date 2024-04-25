Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has said that the chief minister’s chair has been given to me by Allah Almighty and I had to cross the river of fire to reach here.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz participated in police passing out parade wearing police uniform.

In her speech at the passing out parade, Maryam Nawaz said that she is happy that 650 women police officers are included in the police passing out parade, it is a pleasure to see women police officers on duty. This number should increase.

He said that wearing the police uniform for the first time today, I realized how big a responsibility it is. Your compassion should be for the oppressed and not for the oppressor.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that there is no revenge in my heart, it is important to establish justice in the society. I have been given and I have to cross the river of fire to reach here, these circumstances have trained me and I did not have to hear that I am the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, that is why I have reached here.

He further said that when I go home, I share the whole day with my father and see the expression of gratitude on his face, then it seems that my hard work has been successful.

Maryam Nawaz said that I feel that justice has to be done and 12 crore people have to be served, these women also do the responsibilities of the house and I am happy that today the first woman police officer was given an honorary sword.