Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa expressed his anger on the report of the Faizabad Dharna Commission and said that if the Faizabad Dharna decision had been implemented, the events of May 9 would not have happened.

Faizabad sit-in case is being heard by a 3-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan read the Faizabad Dharna Commission report in the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice remarked that the commission has not given any finding, why are you wasting our time, read our order of 15 November 2023, you are reading the order of 2019, read the order of 2023, read further how Pakistan was created and How is it destroyed, on which the Attorney General read out the decision of the Supreme Court of November 15, 2023.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that it all started in 2007 and we have reached 2024, protests are happening all over the world, it is a democratic right to protest but what did the commission do.

He further said that the killing of one person is the killing of all humanity, 55 people died in Karachi, there is no problem, a nine-year-old child died. There are also peaceful demonstrations, what have they done? The commissioners are sweeping the speech.

The Chief Justice said that you are neither the parliament nor the government, the constitution allows citizens to move, the constitution allows movement, we are not stopping them, saying that they cannot come from Punjab to Islamabad. I am surprised after reading this report, the sentence would have at least made it correct who committed this violation.

Speaking to the Attorney General, the Chief Justice said that the mob was pelting stones and the mob was setting fire to the vehicles, you had no interference in it, you should tell them that if you are putting the responsibility on the IG, write Who was the IG Punjab at that time? The commission did not write anything. What kind of report is this? ABC would have written what the commission wrote. In the report, the federal government and then the provincial government have written on one side. Shots should be shot, what should be done? There does not seem to be any seriousness in it.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that he would have given any recommendations, what law are we teaching?

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan admitted regarding the commission report and said that there are no recommendations in it.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his anger on the Faizabad Dharna Commission report and said that if you want to use English idioms, then use them correctly. What is this, what is their input? The commission said there is a law in Pakistan, follow it, then what have you done?

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that if the Faizabad dharna decision had been implemented, the events of May 9 would not have happened. What a beautiful coincidence. It is written somewhere in the whole report that we have summoned them? Questions were sent to them at home, TLP was a party in this case, was anyone called by TLP, if only TLP people were called they might have helped.

The Attorney General told the court that even those from whom the weapons were recovered were not called, upon which Justice Irfan Saadat remarked that those who gave food and snacks were called, if not, then the TLP people were called. Not called while the Chief Justice said the Commission should have called TLP, it was necessary to take their stand.

The Chief Justice said that the people of the commission did not come out of the office, where were they sitting, the people of the commission did not go anywhere, they gave the report while sitting, they gave the report by making idioms on idioms, the commission just used idioms. Make a report by combining.

He said that the commission rounded up the sit-in of May 12, I don’t know where these people came from, what was the policy to fight the violence? Where did they get this talk of ISI’s domain, how can they ask such an influential person.

He said that how many times did he refer to General Faiz, it seems that all this was to be done only to exonerate General Faiz, we did not write about General Faiz, how many times did he call General Faiz? On which the Attorney General said that General Faiz was called once, a questionnaire was sent to General Faiz and the answer was received.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that if you press a button on the mobile phone, it starts recording. They did not do that work and they are doing the work that they did not give.

Justice Irfan Saadat remarked that the commission is asking us to review the Mustafa case, while the chief justice said that the senior bureaucrats do not know how the system works, do not know what kind of report it is, the report is out of way. People are being acquitted by going and people are being held responsible by going out of way.

Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that a DGC came and said that I do not have this mandate, if this mandate is not there then it should have been written in the report.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said that the identity cards of importers and exporters in Balochistan were blocked at the behest of ISI, here they are saying that it is not their mandate.

Former Chairman Pemra Absar Alam came to the rostrum and said that I am also mentioned in the report, on which the Chief Justice said Absar Aa.