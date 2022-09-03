Fawad Chaudhry, a key leader in the PTI and a former federal minister for information, has had his Twitter account hacked, the PTI announced early on Saturday.

Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that his account has been hacked.Later, PTI confirmed the information via its official Twitter account and stated that steps are being taken to restore his account.

Attention: Fawad Chaudhry’s account has been compromised. Recovery is underway, PTI tweeted.Hackers also altered Fawad Chaudhry’s profile photo and sent inappropriate tweets from his account.

Prior to this, the Twitter accounts of PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar and secretary Asad Umar were also compromised.But both PTI leaders later got their Twitter accounts back.