MOSCOW – Hackers delayed the start of President Vladimir Putin’s speech to Russia’s flagship economic forum on Friday, despite the absence of a strong Western presence as Russia adjusts to the “new reality” of life under Western sanctions.

At the 25th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which aims to rival the Davos World Economic Forum, state companies made a point of publicly signing deals, and many firms had stalls with floor-to-ceiling display screens and glamorous attendants.

