ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march participants are not welcome at the hotels and guesthouses in the nation’s capital, according to a police order.

They have been informed by the police that all hotels and guesthouses would be inspected daily, and that stern measures will be taken if any PTI employees or supporters are discovered staying there.

On Friday, October 28, 2022, thousands of people participated in the PTI’s long march, which was organised to pressure the government into calling early elections. Imran Khan, the party’s chairman and a former prime minister, led the march from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.