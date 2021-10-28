Mithu G Parmar

Taiwan, strategically and symbolically important island has been centre of serious tensions since 1949

when the Chinese Civil War got into a dramatic close. At the behest of Mao Zedong, Chinese communist

forces completed their conquest of the mainland, and Chinese forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek, marched

on the island of Formosa, also known as Taiwan, off the coast of China. There, the government of the

People’s Republic of China licked its wounds while maintaining that it is still a legitimate Chinese

government. The Chinese Communist Party, on the other hand, established the People’s Republic of

China, occupied the territory, and established its capital in the imperial city of Beijing. Taiwan claimed

it’s sovereignty and sought support from America. American accepted that responsibility considering it

as democratic and well-developed state, started supporting Taiwan militarily, American support and it’s

suppliers of weapons further heated up the situation. America sees Taiwan as medium to deter China’s

growing hegemony. Taiwan has been a self-declared sovereign and dynamic democracy, seeking to be

recognized as a full and equal member of the international community of nations. On the other hand,

China has been claiming Taiwan as its core part and never let it be recognized in UN. Chinese

governments tried several times to have full control over the island but US involvement gave no way.

For decades, Taiwan has been relatively well protected from invasion. The Taiwan Strait, about 100

miles wide, was an insurmountable obstacle for the People’s Republic, with a lack of funding for the

naval and naval forces needed to make the attack possible. Even if China could cross the Taiwan Strait,

the technically superior Republic of China’s air and naval forces would do little to reduce the offensive

force. Relations between China and Taiwan began to improve in the 1980s. China has come up with a

formula known as “one country, two systems”, which would give Taiwan significant sovereignty if it

accepts the Chinese reunification. Taiwan rejected and assured that Taiwan isn’t a province of China but

a sovereign state. China carried on informal talks with but they no more held government to

government talks considering Taiwan’s Republic of China (ROC) a illegitimate government. Whether it’s a

bluff or a real threat of an attack, the increase in Chinese military activity in Taiwan over the past few

months is a matter of global concern. World is undergoing power-shifting moments. Western led order

is expected to be declined and China’s entrance as a leading economy is ensured. Unipolar world came

into end and either bipolar or multipolar world is expected to rise. Geopolitics is changing its nature.

Surprisingly, it’s the first time that a Non-European even not their alliance, is making way to have

supremacy in world affairs. China’s growing hegemony is increasing possibilities of invading Taiwan.

Whether it’s a bluff or a real threat of an attack, the increase in Chinese military activity in Taiwan over

the past few months is a matter of global concern. China claims Taiwan as its own, and controlling the

island is an important part of Beijing’s political and military thinking. Over the weekend, leader Xi Jinping

reiterated that “the reunification of the nation must be realized, and it will certainly be realized” – a goal

that China has achieved over the past two decades. Make it more realistic with massive improvements

in the Armed Forces. Situation may increase tensions in Asia. Most importantly, US’s involvement may

further increase possiblities of war between two nuclear powers which could be change in to Third

world war. The standoff between China and Taiwan has become a dangerous flashpoint. China is

anxious to bring back what it considers a “commercial province”, and could use force to do so. The

United States has the power to intervene militarily, but it cannot risk a confrontation with another

nuclear power. However, Taiwan is a democracy so US will never want to see falling it down in the hands

of its severe rivalry China. Confusingly, US has been engaging strange policies in Taiwan issue. The

United States still has enough military power to defend Taiwan. The politics of US-Taiwan relations make

it an extraordinarily difficult challenge. How do you defend a country you don’t recognize and live at

arm’s length? ” But in Realistic politics such things carry no weight. Political realism refuses to identify

the moral aspirations if a particular nation with the moral laws that govern the universe. And if it’s the

case of America then there is no need of expecting modalities. Things had reached to worse point when

US president declared that they were always ready to defend Taiwan if China goes to attack. China’s

defence minister’s declaration of war is also making hot headlines where he had warned America and

Taiwan not to play with fires and said that they are preparing themselves to mount full scale attack on

Taiwan in 2025. Beijing has dramatically increased the number of warplanes into Taiwan. Taiwan

president also warned that there would be catastrophic consequences if Taiwan falls into the hands of

China. Considering China’s expected takeover, For the first time in more than half a century, the United

States and Japan are expected to issue a joint statement on the security of the Taiwan Strait following a

meeting this week between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Situation is getting worsened after verbal attacks from three sides and menace of war is getting

stronger. The war between China and Taiwan will be devastating, and perhaps the first war in decades,

with both sides being extremely urban, densely populated, and technologically advanced. It looks that

scenario of cold war is repeating itself but here circumstances are change. 21 st century is century of

economic war not a military war. China and America are in race of economic war not in a weaponry race

like cold war. Here China seems stronger than Russia. Chinese policies are softer and its belief in

economic cooperation may further strengthen its position.

