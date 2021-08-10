KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the buses of the Green Line project have started moving to the Tianjin port, China for Pakistan.

Ismail in his Tweet said that two vessels carrying 40 buses each have been docked at Tianjin Port and are scheduled to leave for Pakistan by mid of August. The buses to arrive Karachi soon Inshallah, he added.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.