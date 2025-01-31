There is great news for fans of the blockbuster Indian film series ‘Hera Pheri’, renowned director Priyadarshan has announced that he will direct Hera Pheri 3, and the film will once again feature Akshay Kumar (Raju), Suniel Shetty (Shyam) and Paresh Rawal (Babu Bhaiya) in their iconic roles.

It all started when Akshay Kumar wished Priyadarshan on his 68th birthday and called him a master piece maker in films.

In response, Priyadarshan tweeted: “Thank you Akshay Kumar! In return, I want to give you a gift. I am ready to make ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Are you, @suniel.shetty and @pareshrawalofficial ready?”

Suniel Shetty, who has always been passionate about the Hera Pheri series, immediately responded by saying: “Hera Pheri and Poch Poch!!! Let’s do it #HeraPheri3”

Hera Pheri (2000) and its sequel Hera Pheri (2006) won the hearts of the fans. Fans had been waiting for the third part for years, and now with the return of Priyadarshan, these hopes have been rekindled.