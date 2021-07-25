LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is determined to provide quality healthcare facilities to mother and child and has started work on projects of setting up of state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that mother and child hospitals are also being set up in the remote districts of Punjab. A 600-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Sir Gangaram Hospital and a 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Multan are being setting up. Similarly, these hospitals are also being established in Mianwali, Rajanpur, Layyah, Attock, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan and Sialkot.

Usman Buzdar said that the former government had not constructed a single mother and child hospital in the last 10 years. The former rulers, who were fond of self-exhibitory projects, used to get treatment from abroad and there was not build a single such hospital in the province where they can get quality and modern healthcare facilities for themselves. They have not built a standard hospital where they can get their treatment, he added.

He said that incumbent government has adopted a uniform policy for providing quality healthcare facilities under which Nishtar-II hospital is being setting up in Multan, similarly, Sheikh Zayed Hospital-II in Rahim Yar Khan and Cardiology Institute in DG Khan are being established.

Moreover, emergency wards of public hospitals are being upgraded in Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha and Bahawalpur. Thalassemia Unit and Bone Marrow Transplant Center of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital is also being upgraded, he added.

The chief minister said that Nishtar-II Hospital is being set up in Multan after 70 years New state-of-the-art District Headquarters Hospital are being established in Chiniot, Hafizabad and Chakwal besides setting up cardiology units in Bahawalnagar and DHQ Bhakhar. Cardiac unit is being upgraded at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital. Institute of Urology is near completion in Rawalpindi.

He said that Wah THQ is being awarded a status of DHQ and Texila THQ is also being upgraded. Haseeb Shaheed General Hospital will be completed next year in Faisalabad. There is a plan to set up 40 new Trauma Centers across the province besides making 26 existing non-functional Trauma Centers functional. Usman Buzdar said that incumbent government recruited 32,000 doctors and paramedical staff in two and a half years whereas former rulers recruited only 18,000 in their first three years.