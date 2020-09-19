Govt to never come under pressure by opposition’s tactics to avoid corruption cases: Shibli

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says the government would never come under pressure by the tactics being used by opposition parties to avoid the corruption cases. Talking to a private news channel, he said the gatherings of opposition in the wake of ‘all parties conference’ are aimed to protect their illegal asset and money. Shibli Faraz said the government has made efforts for passage of the FATF bill on demand of international community but the opposition parties are engaged in political point-scoring to make the bill controversial. He said the bill approved by the joint session of the Parliament was in the interest of the country. The Minister said those involved in corruption and money laundering cases are afraid after the passage of FATF bill. NNI