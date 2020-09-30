Govt to make no compromise on accountability: Shibli

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the government would not make any compromise on the accountability of the corrupt and it is not afraid of the opposition’s movement.

Talking to state-run television channel, the information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to sit with the opposition leadership on matters of national importance, but he will not stop the accountability process as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was voted to power to root out corruption from the country. Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders, during their governments, promoted financial corruption and ruined the state institutions. He said it is for the first time in the country’s history that powerful people are being held accountable. Shibli Faraz said the government has reduced current account and trade deficits, and increased foreign reserves through its prudent policies, while the previous regimes ruined the national economy by their policies aimed at looting the national wealth. TLTP