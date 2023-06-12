ISLAMABAD: Within the boundaries of Islamabad, the federal government has decided to impose a 15% tax on hotels, guesthouses, farmhouses, wedding halls, clubs, and catering services.

This tax was included in the Rs14 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024 which was suggested by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In addition, the government has suggested imposing a 5% fee on transactions done through mobile wallet QR codes and credit cards.

Cash purchases in restaurants, coffee shops, dining establishments, and ice cream parlors located inside the federal boundaries will be subject to a 15% tax.

To make these tax adjustments, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recommended changes to the 2001 Tax on Services Ordinance.