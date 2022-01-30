ISLAMABAD: In a bid to mitigate the ongoing fertilizer crunch, the government will import over one hundred thousand tons of fertilizers from China, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the government has provided a subsidy worth 132 billion rupees on fertilizers, adding the government was providing a significant subsidy on gas to fertilizers’ manufacturing factories.

Cheema said the provision of flour at a lower price to people is one of the top priorities of the government. He urged people to lodge complaints against those who are selling the flour at higher than fixed rates.

The SAPM said sugar production will witness a remarkable increase in comparison with the past. He said at present, the country has a stock of 4.6 million tons of wheat.

Earlier this month, the federal government had said that a robust system to monitor fertilizer supply and demand with constant monitoring has been put in place that has led to the resolution of issues on a daily basis.

The prime minister, during a meeting, had said that the government was taking strict anti-smuggling and anti-hoarding measures to curb illicit profiteering from urea distribution across the country.