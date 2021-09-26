LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that government will establish 86 new colleges in the province as modern education is right of every student.

Talking to the provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun in Lahore on Sunday, he said chip designing tools project is also being started in the universities of Punjab.

CM Punjab said that a state-of-the-art Engineering and Technology University is being established in Sialkot. Commending the performance of the higher education department, he said due to the government’s education friendly policies 21 universities of Punjab have been included in the list of international ranking.