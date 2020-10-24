ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the government will not back down from its struggle against the corrupt elements. In a tweet on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has awakened the nation against the corrupt gang.

He said the PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz is full of anger and bewilderment He said these morally bankrupt and absconders cannot be the flag bearers of democracy and lead the nation. Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz says protection of journalists is our responsibility.

He asked the Sindh government and Police to use all resources to recover the missing reporter Ali Imran. The Information Minister said, in this regard, all the concerned federal institutions have been directed to cooperate with the Sindh government. NNI