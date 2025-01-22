ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure a transparent and merit-based selection of the students to be sent to China for modern training in the agriculture sector.The premier stated this during a review meeting regarding Pakistani students, who will go to China for training in modern agriculture techniques.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting, directed the formation of a committee to address the grievances of the students not meeting the standard during the scrutiny.

Calling China a time-tested friend of Pakistan and lauding its development in the agriculture sector, he told the participants that during his China visit, he had requested the Chinese leaders for the modern training of Pakistani students in the agriculture sector. He said the government of Pakistan would bear the expenses of the students’ training and the first batch would soon leave for China. A 10 percent quota has been allocated for Balochistan among the students to be selected for the training, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also thanked the Chinese leaders and universities for allowing the Pakistani students. In the meeting, the prime minister was told that 1,287 students had applied through a portal out of which 711 – including those from Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan – met the criteria.