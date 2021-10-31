

ISLAMABAD: The government and the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Sunday

reached an agreement under which a steering committee was formed to oversee the

implementation with the negotiations committee believing that the understanding

would show up positive impacts by the coming week.

“The agreement was signed following detailed talks between the government and

TLP leadership. Its positive outcomes would appear within a week or 10

days…The agreement has also the endorsement of proscribed TLP head Saad

Rizvi,” said Mufti Munibur Rehman talking to media at a press conference.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad

Qaiser, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan as well as

TLP members Mufti Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Mohammad Ameer also

accompanied him at the news conference.

The negotiations committee comprised Minister for Foreign Minister Shah

Mahmood Qureshi, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and State Minister Ali Muhammad

Khan from the government side while TLP was represented by Mufti Umair,

Allama Ghulam Abbas and Hafiz Hafeez.

Mufti Munibur Rehman who played a role in reconciliation along with Chairman

of Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqui during the talks told the media

that under the agreement, a steering committee has been formed to be headed by

State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan to oversee the implementation of the

agreement “in letter and spirit.”.

The steering committee would also comprise Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat,

Federal Interior Secretary and Punjab Home Secretary. While from proscribed

outfit, Mufti Ghulam Ghaus and Engineer Hafeezullah Alvi would be the members

of the steering body.

“It will start functioning from today,” he added.

Praying for the peace of departed souls of policemen and TLP workers who lost

lives during the protest, he thanked the government, opposition and media for

supporting peace and calling for avoiding the use of any force.

He said the contour of the agreement would be shared later on a suitabel time.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for forming the committee, empowering

and trusting it to help resolve the issue amicably.

Mufti Munib said the agreement has been reached before any deterioration of the

situation.

“This is not the victory of any individual, but it is the victory of Islam, patriotism,

and protection of human lives,” he remarked.

Mufti Munib told the media that the talks were held in an independent, serious and

responsible atmosphere without any duress and lauded the contribution of all

religious leaders to achieve the objective.

He said the agreement was signed after sense prevailed over aggression, rationality

prevailed over emotions, and all the participants demonstrated patience.

Mufti Munib also asked media to portray the agreement positively and contribute

to the sincere efforts of the committee which held negotiations for consecutive 12-

13 hours.

He said the agreement would be different from the previous ones which used to be

negated hours after its signing.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also thanked Ulema, who met the prime

minister on Saturday and assured their support and played their part to steer the

country out of an ordeal.

He said the committee was formed after the National Security Committee decided

to prefer the course of dialogue and resolve the issue prudently.

Keeping in view the same mandate, he said the committee worked to address the

perturbance among the people and do away with the situation which had led to the

killings, losses of properties and economy.