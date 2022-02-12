ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the government was taking extraordinary measures to assist overseas Pakistanis while chairing a meeting on Roshan Digital Accounts in Islamabad on Friday.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset and the government is taking unprecedented steps to facilitate them,” the prime minister said.

The PM said that the government aims to expedite measures such as granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, online issuance for certificates of power of attorney and inheritance. These measures are said to have a far-reaching impact on the welfare and facilitation of expatriates.

The prime minister was apprised that remittances worth over $3 billion have so far been received through Roshan Digital Accounts.

Imran Khan directed the State Bank of Pakistan to provide online facilitation, on a real-time basis, to overseas Pakistanis who wish to send money to Pakistan.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to launch an effective marketing campaign to convince overseas Pakistanis to use Roshan Digital Accounts.