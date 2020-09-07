GOVT strongly believes in freedom of expression: Information Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says Government strongly believes in freedom of expression.In a tweet on Sunday, he said the tragic incident of the murder of journalist Shaheena Shaheen is very sad and reprehensible and the incident will be fully investigated. The Information Minister said protection of journalists is responsibility of the government and we will fulfill this duty. He said we stand by the affected family and the accused will be taken to the logical end.NNI