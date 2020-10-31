ISLAMABAD : The government on Saturday announced a reduction of Rs1.57 per litre in the price of petrol for the next 15 days. According to the details, the prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) have been decreased by Rs0.84 per litre while the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will remain unchanged. The price of petrol has been reduced by Rs1.57 to Rs102.40 per litre while HSD will be available at the rate of Rs103.22 per litre for the next 15 days. In a notification, the Ministry of Finance said that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will remain unchanged and it will be available at the rate of Rs65.29 and Rs 62.86 per litre respectively. The new prices of petroleum products will come into effect from 12 midnight, read the statement. Earlier on Saturday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended up to Rs2 decrease in prices of petroleum products for the month of November. The authority had forwarded a summary in this regard to the Ministry of Finance for approval. According to the details disclosed by the summary, the OGRA had recommended a Rs1.50 cut in the per litre price of petrol and Rs2 in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD). NNI