On the advice of the Advisory Board, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has published a notification setting the retail price of sugar at Rs98.82 per kilogramme.

The retail price of sugar has been set nationwide at Rs98.82, according to a statement from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. Sales tax of Rs14.58 will be included in the price of the sugar. Along with 25 paisa for the distributors’ profit, the price of sugar per kilogramme will also include Rs5.30.

The notification states that in addition to the retailer’s profit of Re1 per kg, the transit cost of Rs 2 per kg will be factored into the final price.

Since the price was not regulated, the market rate of the item was increased by 30%.

The district administration would be required to sell sugar at authorised prices, according to sources in the ministry.

On the other hand, residents claimed that even at large supermarkets, sugar was being sold for Rs125 per kg, while the open market price was Rs130 per kg.