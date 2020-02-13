Govt regulating social media to counter harmful content: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Thursday explaining the government’s decision to regulate social media, said the step was taken to tackle harmful content and fake accounts. Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, Fawad Chaudhry said that Social media is being regulated to discourage the harmful content and fake accounts.

He said that the incumbent government was ready to hold talks with opposition parties for the amendments in accountability law. “Two rounds of talks were held with the PML (N) and the PPP on the matter. Differences between the two parties are halting the process”.

The Federal Minister also rejected the impression that the government aims to put curbs on social media through regulations.

Stopping the influx of fake news and live streams that could compromise national security. It has also been revealed that social media giants are directed to open Pakistan offices soon enough and register themselves with the government.