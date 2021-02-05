ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Friday said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is successfully highlighting and sensitizing the plight of Kashmiri at every international forum,

Talking to journalists after inauguration of a photo exhibition on Kashmir Solidarity Day in Islamabad today, Shibli Faraz said that Kashmir issue is being given special focus in the foreign policy of the country. He said that there is no guarantee of peace in the region until resolution of Kashmir dispute according to aspirations of Kashmiris.

The minister said observation of Kashmir Solidarity Day within Pakistan and across the world is evident the government and people of the country are stand with Kashmiri brethren. He said Kashmiris are continuously recording their protest against Indian unilateral and illegal action taken on 5th August 2019 revoking special status of Kashmir and the demographic changes of the valley.

Shibli Faraz said that the freedom movement could not be stopped forcefully as Kashmiris are committed in their objective and right as the United Nations Security Council promised them to hold referendum.