According to a statement from the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department, children in grades I through III would be promoted to the next classes without taking exams.

The decision was made in accordance with the minutes of the meeting of the steering body subcommittee held on December 12 of the previous year. The committee concluded that the next academic year would start on August 1.

The fourth through eighth grade exams will begin after Eidul Fitr, which ends on May 6.The committee decided upon this.

It said that the yearly exams for classes IX and X would begin on May 8, while the HSC (XI and XII) exams would begin on May 22. The dates for the exams have been established in consideration of the holy month of Ramadan.

The education administration also agreed that the results for SSC Part II would be made public on or before July 15 and those for SSC Part I (IX) would be made public in September.

The results of HSC Part-II (XII) will be released on or before August 15, 2023, and the results of HSC Part-I will be released 60 days later (XI).