The public holiday will be observed on April 4 in honour of the anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s passing, the Sindh government declared on Thursday.

In honour of the 44th anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s passing, the government of Sindh proclaimed April 4, 2023 (Tuesday) a public holiday. He served as Pakistan’s Islamic Republic’s previous prime minister.

All offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils that are managed administratively by the province government of Sindh will stay closed, according to the notification.

On January 5, 1928, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born. On November 30, 1967, he established the Pakistan People’s Party, which is currently run by his maternal grandchild, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.