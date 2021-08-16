ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high-ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Mansoor Ali (OMG/BS-18), awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

In addition to his own duties, Mansoor Ali (OMG/BS-18), will also assist Capt. (Rtd). Sikandar Qayyum (BS-22/PAS), Coordinator for liaison with National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Islamabad.

This Division’s Notification of even number dated 21-12-2018, is hereby withdrawn. Likewise, Muhammad Omar Farooq Mahar (0MG/BS-18/Acting Charge), Section Officer, Petroleum Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with Immediate effect and until further orders.