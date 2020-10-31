ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that criticizing a government is the opposition’s right, however, they would not tolerate an attack on national interest.

Speaking during a private Tv channel programme, the federal minister while recalling as to how the opposition is constantly targeting the state institutions, said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) criticized Pakistan Army in its first gathering, followed by an attack on the Urdu language in the second and repeating attacks on state institution in the third rally at Quetta.

The opposition’s narrative had forced the armed forces to react to it, Fawad Chaudhry said while blaming the PDM of pursuing the Indian narrative. Fawad Chaudhry termed the activists and supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as patriots but said that the leadership is following the current course of action after their wealth earned through corrupt practices has come under threat. Chaudhry said the incumbent government, in line with democratic practices, allowed Nawaz Sharif’s address to go on air without imposing a ban on it.INP