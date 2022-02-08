ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal on Tuesday said that the incumbent government is not afraid of any kind of protest, sit-in, or quick march of the opposition parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that splitting opposition parties have differences among themselves and they are not able to topple the government before general elections 2023, adding, the government will complete its constitutional tenure and will continue its agenda of serving the people.

Waleed Iqbal criticized that opposition has already faced defeat in previous moves against the government and now it will also face political defeat on the roads.

The alliance of opposition political parties is only aimed at protecting the looted wealth of the nation and for this purpose opposition political parties are doing the politics of personal interests, he added.

He advised that the opposition should play its role to strengthen the parliament and democracy rather than resorting to protests.